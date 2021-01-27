Perry has been at the center of the worst of Trump’s lies. He has supported the spread of conspiracy theories and actively deceived his constituents, including suggesting on Tucker Carlson’s show that ISIS was responsible for the Las Vegas shooting in 2018. He has pushed baseless stories that have served to radicalize and help detach from reality many in our nation, even opposing a resolution to condemn the harmful QAnon movement. Perry is part of what is wrong with American politics today. He is part of the reason why we, as Americans — as neighbors and fellow people — have such a difficult time engaging with each other.