All-stop service may be simpler to control, but it results in lower average speed, not greater line capacity. Even though SEPTA insists they can use the same amount, in reality, the change requires more trains to maintain service. This conclusion is supported by a comparison of skip-stop vs. all-stop transit operation, using the MLF as an example, which my research team at the University of Pennsylvania published in 1976. We found that the MFL’s skip-stop trains, which then served six A/B station pairs, made a trip from 69th Street to the Frankford Transportation Center in about six minutes less than all-stop trains. That made cycle time for each train 12 minutes shorter. It also makes sense intuitively: All-stop service offers lower operating speed because it makes more stops.