Using DVRPC’s IPD equity analysis tool as the baseline, a task force made up of people from each Philadelphia transportation entity, and community members should be created to review the current equity metrics identified in DVRPC’s model and identify any gaps. After gathering initial feedback on the performance of these metrics in analyzing equity, the City of Philadelphia, SEPTA, and DVRPC should establish an agreed-upon metric and process. From filling a pothole to adding a new bus route, the range of what constitutes transportation projects is large. The task force should define the scope of where and how the metrics should be applied.