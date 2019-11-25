But these peaceful, inclusive messages need to continue, and the U.S. can help to disseminate them. Particularly when the Trump administration is rolling back the U.S.’s commitment to immigrants, refugees, and human rights more broadly, Sesame programs can help to show that the U.S. is still dedicated to building pluralist, peaceful societies. Money spent on exporting Sesame Street and other educational programs is a tiny amount compared to our military spending. But the Muppets may be some of our most valuable ambassadors.