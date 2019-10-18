Without a consistent standard — and therefore better data — it’s hard to move public policy toward a real fix for the surge in foster care cases. A general improvement in “safety net” services won’t keep children from neglect and abuse if the true cause is parental drug use. If kids are in homes where the heat isn’t on during the winter, or where the refrigerator is empty, or if they are sent to school inappropriately dressed (all triggers for child welfare agencies to intervene), is it because their family is poor or because drug problems stop parents from doing basic things to care for their children?