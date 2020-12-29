Understand that not all small businesses have the same goals or face the same obstacles. Some businesses may want to get a bit bigger, maybe adding some employees or buying (rather than renting or leasing) their space; others dream of developing national or international customer bases. Others may simply want a comfortable income without expanding at all. Some would benefit from mentoring; others need help with business plans, access to capital, or skilled workers. The only way to find out what a business wants, or needs, is to ask.