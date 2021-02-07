If our finest maps and wisest apps are to be believed, then our fair city is once again in the crosshairs of a major-ish snowstorm. Or maybe it’s already here — I don’t know when you’re reading this. It could be 30 years in the future where you are. In which case: Snow was like water ice that came from the sky. We used to throw clumps of it at each other as a sort of game nobody enjoyed for very long.