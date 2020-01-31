I absolutely owe my life to these payments. They helped me first move out of my parents’ house, find a job, and meet my wife, who is now the mother of my two-year-old daughter. I used disability benefit money to help pay for my apartment, for food, and for medical equipment. Most of the time having a disability means that the barriers I face are much more daunting, but I could rely on these payments to make life easier until I had enough income from my job that I did not need it. I was thankfully able to save up before moving out on my own and supplement my benefit payment with a part-time job — I could not have lived solely off these payments for any extended time.