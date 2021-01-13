Evergreen has proposed a site-specific standard for the amount of lead permitted in soil that is more than twice the statewide health standards for non-residential sites. This would not be protective of public health, allowing regulatory agencies to require Evergreen to address lead contamination on a much smaller fraction of the site than it would otherwise have to with better standards. The water table, or the top of shallow groundwater beneath the site surface, is higher in some areas (in some parts, less than ten feet from the surface). Evergreen’s proposed site-specific standard does not adequately consider the health risks of exposure to groundwater polluted by lead in the soil, especially considering that the deep groundwater is a source of drinking water in New Jersey.