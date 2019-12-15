I want to see the day where we have both clean air and good jobs in our community. When I heard the refinery was closing, I knew those workers would fight for their jobs, and I don’t blame them. But we can do much better than 1,000 jobs on all that land. It’s time our unions secure more positions in renewable energy, like solar panels and wind turbines that could be built right here in South Philly. The world is changing and our young people have so much potential.