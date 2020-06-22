Black lives will start mattering at the site if companies operating on the land pay their fair share in taxes from the beginning. Philadelphia Energy Solutions was estimated to be on track to receive $6.2 million in tax breaks before the explosion shuttered the facility. Racial justice means structuring robust revenue for Philadelphia’s public services. With City Council’s recent slashes to budget for parks, libraries, and health, our leaders should be embracing fair taxation of the largest corporations in our city. It is disgraceful that District 2 Councilman Kenyatta Johnson has already introduced a bill that would extend tax breaks from PES to Hilco. City Council and Hilco itself should reject the terms of that bill.