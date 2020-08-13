As both a pediatrician and a teacher, we still don’t know exactly how the planned return to school will actually unfold in each district in our community. Regardless of how the delivery of instruction may change throughout this year, we do know that our community members and representatives must keep in mind the more than 1 in 7 kids in the School District of Philadelphia who receive special education services. This figure does not even include children who live in Philadelphia yet attend unaffiliated charter or private schools. During a normal time, children with disabilities and their families face significant barriers to getting the services they need and deserve. COVID-19 has intensified this disparity, like so many others.