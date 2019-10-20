It’s a curious and humbling feeling to walk away from a thing you thought you were certain of. I had made assumptions about learning environments based on my own fears and biases: What if they don’t like my kid? What if he is pigeonholed into the wrong “track”? Yet, watching my boys’ journeys reaffirmed my belief that being seen is the way we develop a sense of self, confidence in who we are, and an awareness of our impact on others. Public school gave that to both of my sons.