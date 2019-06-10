This is where biometrics come into play. A recent study concludes that almost half of all sports bets are placed online. That is sure to skyrocket, as is the number of bets placed on mobile devices. So it is critical to know who is actually placing a bet online. A sports franchise might exclude every employee from gambling on its games, but doesn’t prevent him or her using a friend’s betting account to avoid detection. The same is true for underage gamblers, problem gamblers, and the very athletes themselves. Gaming operators, leagues and state officials want to do it right, and they can. The solution is to tie geolocation together with biometric identification of authorized users. Biometrics would be used to create a chain of trust, from the effective initial identification of users when being enrolled — using their voice, fingerprint or facial recognition they’re already using on their smartphones — to providing ongoing authentication of users at all stages of their interactions. This technology already has received widespread positive adoption by customers in other industries.