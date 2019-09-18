It’s true that spotted lanternflies, an invasive species from Asia, are harmful to the region’s trees and farms. It’s equally true that many Philadelphians will jump at the chance to beat up on outsiders who present a threat to the city. Often these perceived threats have nothing to do with the health of our ecosystem. Philadelphians allegedly killed Hitchbot, a Canadian robot that was traveling the eastern U.S. in 2015. Philadelphians routinely fight with fans of opposing sports teams. Philadelphians are sometimes known for being hostile to outsiders even if they’re just here to, like, live. The restaurateur Michael Solomonov once summed up the Philadelphia “chutzpah” like so: “If you talk s---, you’re gonna get your a-- kicked.”