According to a 2010 study conducted by the Kauffman Foundation, young start-ups have accounted for nearly all of the net jobs created since 1977. And according to a 2015 study by Ilya Strebulaev of Stanford University and Will Gornall of the University of British Columbia, of the approximately 1,330 public U.S. companies founded between 1979 and 2013, venture capital backed 42% of them. Moreover, these companies accounted for 85% of the total research and development spend of new public companies — which means they invest their funds in driving innovation.