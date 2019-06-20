We know StoryCorps is somewhat countercultural — and idealistic. At a moment when so much of what we see and hear is disposable, StoryCorps creates an opportunity to say things that will last forever. In an age with a lot of noise and countless distractions, our interviews ask participants to remember: “This is what’s important.” At a time when so many of us feel contempt for Americans we may disagree with politically, these recorded stories illustrate our shared humanity and the value in all our lives and stories. StoryCorps brings us closer together, one story at a time. Given where the country is today, this work feels more vital than ever.