The city’s rollout of an untested, dirty, and inefficient “leaf-blower” program to blow trash around our streets is ill-conceived. The pilot program is up for review in November. We want the city to change course and give its communities what we want: consistent, citywide curb­-to­-curb mechanical street sweeping. We need to shake off this moniker of “Filthadelphia,” and this leaf-blower program is hurting more than it’s helping.