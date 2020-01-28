When the train rolls in, I tell myself it’s here and that’s all that matters. I will myself to forget what came before or will come after: the mad dash to the station just to find it’s late again; the rush to the bus stop to see the bus pulling out; walking/running to class instead; recalling the lessons I’ll have to teach all day; the list goes on. Instead, I’ve taught myself to welcome the sight of the grey vessel that’ll take me to my destination: It’ll be my cocoon of peace for the next 30 minutes.