SEPTA wants to make sure your phone and the display boards say the same thing while you’re waiting for a train at, say, Suburban Station.
The enhancements to the automatic messages at the Center City stations approved at Thursday’s board meeting will allow for SEPTA to make status changes in one place, instead of two, that then broadcast updates to the SEPTA app, display boards, website, and platform announcements — making for less confusion, especially in times of severe weather when cancellations or suspensions are more likely to pile up and disappear.
“For me, it’s the consistency," said Rich Burnfield, SEPTA’s treasurer and deputy general manager. "I know personally, I just get so frustrated when I see the train disappear from the screen, and you know, I’m looking on my app, I’m going, ‘But I see it — it’s at Temple.’”
The board approved a $112,210 contract with Alstom Signaling Operation, LLC that looks to improve the audio-visual public address, or AVPA, system, used at Regional Rail stations for service announcements. The contract begins in January, but it’s unclear when the modifications will be implemented. Bill Zebrowski, SEPTA’s chief information officer, says the changes are one of its “top priorities."
The request for modifications to the system software came from outgoing General Manager Jeff Knueppel that then filtered to SEPTA’s control center and IT department, Zebrowski said.
The issues themselves arose from “recent severe weather problems,” confirmed SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.
“The displays weren’t showing what was actually happening; it was obviously frustrating for customers," Busch said. "It was frustrating for SEPTA as well trying to get ... accurate information out to our customers. So, this is designed to try to improve on that situation and make some upgrades to the system.”
In August, Knueppel told The Inquirer that the transportation agency would review communications after a severe summer storm left riders left unsure of train statuses — it was that storm that served as a “trigger” for the modifications approved Thursday, Burnfield said.
SEPTA also renewed cyber liability insurance for a total annual premium of $230,759 — a cost increase from its expiring coverage that relates to more people using the Key, he said.
“As more and more people continue to use SEPTA Key and ... hopefully with Apple Pay and things like that, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it continue to go up," Burnfield said.
And a 12-month delay to a necessary step in the Norristown High Speed Line’s extension into King of Prussia was granted Thursday. The board approved a no-cost contract extension to AECOM, an engineering firm charged with completing a federally required assessment of the project’s environmental impact, lasting through December 2020. Without its completion, SEPTA can’t qualify for the federal dollars it’ll need for the train line.
The rail was once projected to begin carrying passengers in 2023.
A schedule delay from CRRC MA Corp. on building its multilevel cars for Regional Rail prompted an 11-month extension until September 2021 with SNC Lavalin Rail & Transit Inc., a consultant with the project, that comes with a $4.7 million price tag. The cars are expected to begin rolling out next year.
Changes are also coming to SEPTA’s pension plan, with the agency severing ties with Nashville-based Alliance Bernstein L.P. and Philadelphia-based Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC to begin a relationship with Vesper Capital Management in King of Prussia.
The move to terminate the investment management agreements are performance-related, according to Busch, and will not change costs.
Thursday’s meeting was a farewell for Knueppel, who is poised to join KCI, an engineering, planning and construction firm, next month. Former PennDot Secretary Leslie Richards will succeed Knueppel, while Gov. Wolf has announced his intent to nominate Executive Deputy Secretary Yassmin Gramian as Richards’ replacement.
“I gave it my all," Knueppel said during the meeting. "Throughout my SEPTA career and during my tenure as GM, it makes me proud to see how the city skyline has changed in the recent years, and to know that SEPTA is a vital part of the formula to keep our region moving and growing.”