Goldrick-Rab’s FAST Fund started after she published a book about a project that had her following 3,000 students at public colleges and universities. Half of the students she and her team tracked dropped out, and less than 20 percent finished their bachelor’s degree within five years. The number one reason for dropping out? Lack of money. Students in the study rarely finished unless their costs were fully covered, and those that did graduate left with a stunning level of debt. Nearly 70% of the class of 2018 took out student loans, and they graduated with an average debt of almost $30,000.