Ah, camp: That insanely expensive (consider selling a kidney), bafflingly competitive (there just aren’t as many slots as there are children who need them) summer necessity for working parents everywhere. For 10 weeks each year, the state washes its hands of your children, and you have to figure out what exactly you’re going to do with them. And that figuring isn’t easy: Not only do you need to consider budgets and availability and ability to carpool 一 you might need to take your child’s actual interests into account, too.