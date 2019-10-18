As an advocate and recovery specialist, I work with vulnerable people who need a safe place to use. In the absence of that place, they will still use — just without any safeguards protecting their lives. Individuals are especially at risk of death after an extended period of abstinence from opiates via recovery, incarceration, or hospitalization, due to their lowered tolerance. This specific population suffers from internalized stigma, such as guilt and shame. Being able to process a return to use with a peer specialist or mental health professional could open a new pathway in their recovery, or simply keep them alive another day. Saving a life means saving a life, even if a person uses after they are revived with oxygen or naloxone.