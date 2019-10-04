On Thursday, Drew Raymond, who is 29, and his buddy Louie, who is 34, were posted up outside the Rite Aid near Broad and Snyder, tallying the number of times they overdosed on the streets of South Philly. Drew — once, walking beside Louie on McKean Street, literally steps from my backyard. And then getting off the train at Broad and Ellsworth. They buy drugstore syringes, inject and sleep wherever they can — alleyways and parks. Drew, a father of three on state parole after serving a sentence for armed robbery, said he was ready to accept help from outreach workers, and that he would use a site if there was one available. But Louie, who said he battled depression, said there were mornings when he doesn’t want to wake up. That’s the level of despair on a street where a nearly dozen people sleep on boxes.