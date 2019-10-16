“Never abandon your shipmate.” Those four simple words formed the first and most important lesson I learned during my grueling first year at the U.S. Naval Academy. I was a plebe then, and my classmates and I relied on each other for support against the upperclassmen who sought to discipline us at every available opportunity. There was safety in numbers, and we knew that leaving a fellow plebe alone to the wolves would be a supreme act of betrayal. This ethos to stand by those who served with me formed the foundation of my ethical code. For this reason, I find the U.S. abandonment of our Kurdish allies in Syria so deeply disheartening.