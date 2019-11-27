Fighting with family over Thanksgiving weekend is a time-honored American tradition. We so expect this holiday to involve conflict that organizations and media outlets annually offer tips on how to win, survive, and dodge fights, or at least predict them. Thanksgiving squabbles arguably launch a whole season of tension with loved ones as you navigate who will spend the holidays where, who will bake the cookies, and why you’re the only family member not supporting a left-/right-wing moron for the 2020 election.