Ultimately, there is no “one size fits all" model for addressing sexual violence on college campuses. From an outside perspective, it may seem unjust not to answer every report of sexual misconduct with a process to hold the offender accountable, by putting their education in jeopardy. But it is not for colleges — or the outside public — to decide what is right for each victim. Each student impacted by sexual violence should have a choice on whether they want a formal, informal, or even no participation at all in a resolution process. They should have choices.