One of the most obvious impacts of our success is increased congestion, particularly on Center City streets. The advent of ride-share services, increased online shopping, and the delivery vehicles necessary to that process, alongside expanding use of bicycles and scooters, all compete for limited on-street space. The resulting obstacles to the free flow of traffic can create hazardous conditions for vehicles, bicycles, as well as pedestrians. A June 2019 study by Econsult Solutions estimates that 9.7 million hours are lost by buses and cars sitting in traffic each year. In addition, the report estimated that 15,700 potential jobs and $1.08 billion in potential earnings are associated with lost productivity from congestion.