PCOM’s innovative medical curriculum highlights the needs of transgender patients to better prepare the school’s physician and physician assistant students to address LGBTQ health issues. This includes a variety of programming, from an annual transgender medicine symposium to transgender medicine lecture series and a required interactive course for second-year students to learn more about unique health disparities facing the transgender community. From psychiatry to plastic surgery, students from all academic backgrounds are given information on how to support transgender patients — using their correct names and pronouns — and the medical needs they may have while transitioning and taking hormones.