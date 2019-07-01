The corporate owners of Hahnemann University Hospital filed for bankruptcy protection just after midnight, an expected move that could help bring some order to the wind down of the operations at the Center City facility that lost money for many years serving the poor before a California investment banker bought it early last year.
The bankruptcy filing, in Wilmington, includes St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in North Philadelphia, and “it will facilitate a restructuring or sale of St. Christopher’s, which will allow that hospital to remain in full operation,” Allen Wilen, chief restructuring officer for Philadelphia Academic Health System LLC, the parent of the two hospitals, said in a news release.
The real estate used the by the two hospitals was not included in the bankruptcy. Joel Freedman, the California investment banker, bought the two hospitals from Tenet Healthcare Corp. for $170 million in partnership with a Chicago real estate investment firm, Harrison Street Real Estate Capital LLC.
Health-care industry observers have long speculated that the back-up plan for Freedman and his real estate partners was the redevelopment of the Hahnemann properties, which are at Broad and Vine Streets, just north of the expanded Pennsylvania Convention Center.
The closure of Hahnemann was announced Wednesday. Despite efforts by city and state official to force Hahnemann to maintain its operations through the city’s July Fourth celebration, a time that typically brings higher volume to emergency rooms, Hahnemann on Saturday officially closed its emergency room to critically ill patients, after curtailing services Friday.
The initial round of bankruptcy documents provided few details about the financial condition of the company that owns Hahnemann and St. Chris. That’s not unusual.
The filing listed said the company owed $88.7 million to its 30 largest unsecured creditors. The biggest are Tenet Business Services Corp., owed $20.1 million, and a Tenet subsidiary called Conifer, owed $19.1 million. Both of those amounts are disputed.
Also notable is $14.2 million owed to Drexel University, which uses Hahnemann as its main teaching hospital for its College of Medicine. Drexel faculty also supervise the more than 500 residents Hahnemann employs, all of whom have to scramble to find a new place to continue their training.
Philadelphia Academic filed for a Chapter 11 reorganization rather than a Chapter 7 liquidation to give St. Chris, which has 188 beds and employs 1,900, a chance to emerge in stronger financial shape, perhaps under a new owner.
Wilen, who is a financial restructuring consultant in the Iselin, N.J., office of EisnerAmper LLP, said management concluded that Chapter 11 bankruptcy was the “the best path forward.”
As a children’s hospital, even one the serves a predominantly poor population, St. Chris benefits from the availability of government health insurance for virtually all children.
Hahnemann, which traces its roots to a homeopathic medical college opened in 1848, has been through a tumultuous era dating to at least 1993, when Allegheny Health, Education, and Research Foundation acquired it as part of rapid expansion that led in 1998 to what was then the nation’s largest nonprofit health-care bankruptcy.
Tenet Healthcare Corp. bought Hahnemann and eight other Allegheny hospitals in the Philadelphia region but quickly scaled back, hanging on to just Hahnemann and St. Christopher’s, which were the subject of on-again-off-again sales negotiations that failed until Freedman decided to leap across the country from his Southern California base.
In an April interview, Freedman said the financial problems of Hahnemann, which employs 2,500 and has 496 beds,, were much worse than he expected. The bankruptcy filing takes things out of his hands.