To confront this wave of threats, America must work to ensure we’re ready to meet them with all capabilities at our disposal — something both of us understand, one as an Iraqi combat veteran and former top Pentagon official, the other as Pennsylvania’s governor in the wake of 9/11, charged with deploying new security measures. While we both attest that the might of the U.S. military is unmatched, the burden of protecting our nation cannot rest solely on the shoulders of the 225,000 American troops stationed worldwide.