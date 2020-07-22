The Trump administration has also signaled plans to deploy 150 ICE agents to Chicago and mentioned New York City and Philadelphia as possible locations where the president might send federal agents. With a focus by the administration on “Democratic” cities, the politics are striking. Said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney: “The president’s threat is wrong on many levels. To send federal agents to police U.S. cities that have not requested such aid can only impede the work of local governments and exacerbate already heightened tensions in these cities.”