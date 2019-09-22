He’s exactly right. You know the famous opening to NBC’s Law and Order, that there are two sides to the criminal justice system, the police, and the prosecutors, In a very different sense, there are two sides to the question of presidential power and whether the United States can avoid sliding into dictatorship. There is the matter of the chief executive’s conduct -- the place where the dirty tricks of Trump and his appointed henchman Rudy Giuliani in dealing with Ukraine are ear-splitting echoes of Nixon’s behavior 47 years ago. And then there’s the system of checks and balances necessary to respond. In Nixon’s time, it worked well. Today, it’s on life support and looks to be brain-dead. Those with the ability to act need to channel their inner 1974 in the next few days -- or I’m afraid it will be too late for the patient.