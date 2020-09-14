Like many Americans, balancing my civic duty to be an informed citizen while avoiding the lies and propaganda that are pervasive throughout the executive branch has been challenging. I try to keep the big picture in mind to avoid being distracted by the chaos propagated by the White House. Despite my best efforts, there is one piece of recent news about the President that I just can’t let go. It’s the reporting that the President didn’t want disabled veterans to participate in a parade, because “nobody wants to see that.”