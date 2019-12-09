So we shouldn’t be surprised that younger voters are also less likely to participate in it. True, millennial voting ratesrose sharply between the last two off-year elections, from 22 percent in 2014 to 42 percent in 2018. But only 30 percent of Gen Z Americans (those born after 1997) went to the polls in 2018. And all of these young people lagged well behind baby boomers and older citizens, who voted 64 percent of the time.