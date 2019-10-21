Good spellers may think Trump’s crappy command of the alphabet indicates that he’s a fool. But two things can be true without being related. Trump can have a soulless contempt for his own species and planet, and he can also be fat or have small hands or be bad at spelling. Or not. If he could get “moat” right, would he be less dangerous? Wouldn’t we detest him just as much if he weren’t orange or strangely coiffed?