With this disparity in mind, the President’s proposal to ban TikTok looks very much like childish retribution with a dash of racism. It was, in some measure, an army of K-Pop fans on TikTok that sabotaged Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa. The trenchant videos of Sarah Cooper lip-synching to varied and ridiculous Trump statements spread from TikTok to every major platform on the planet. Add to this increased anti-Chinese sentiment because of the coronavirus (and the way the President talks about it), and one can see why in the mind of the President banning TikTok looks like a great way to punish detractors while simultaneously energizing his political base.