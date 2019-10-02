Rosemont accomplished two goals with their reset. They reached more middle-income families who previously thought they couldn’t afford tuition, and they implemented a much more transparent pricing model. Rosemont’s president, Dr. Sharon Hirsh, stated: “College tuition has become an artificial sticker price that most students do not end up paying. Instead, colleges discount the price through a package of grants and scholarships, which are nothing more than discounts off of the sticker price.”