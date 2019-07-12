In response to the Penn & Slavery Project’s work, the university reversed its stance asserting it had no historical ties to slavery and announced it would form a working group to explore the issue further. Still, it is disturbing that bodily remains of enslaved people are warehoused at a school, to highlight the discredited science of a former professor in the name of historical preservation. I was appalled when learning about this during both a Symposium on the Penn & Slavery Project and the Spring Final Presentations of student researchers in April. I launched a change.org petition demanding the University return the remains to descendants — if possible — or inter them immediately.