Nurse practitioners and other practitioners are well-positioned to solve this crisis -- and in some areas, already are. NPs complete both undergraduate and graduate-level academic and clinical training, including a master’s or doctoral degree, pass national certification exams and receive board certification, and meet state license requirements in order to practice. This training prepares them to evaluate and diagnose patients, order and interpret diagnostic tests, and prescribe medications in all 50 states. Importantly, more than 85 percent of NPs are trained in primary care -- including pediatric, geriatric, and women’s health.