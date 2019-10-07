Simplicity is tempting. If drugs are bad, why not have a war on them? If vape products cause illness, why not ban them? But failing to consider potential unintended negative consequences of such a ban, specifically if the harms may outweigh the benefits, does a disservice to the people whose lives are at stake. We’re already seeing the consequences of the ban in Massachusetts, and we encourage other states to think twice before implementing aggressive measures that lack evidence.