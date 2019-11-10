Spending nearly every weekend and many more hours on the phone with my wounded warrior friends and their families, I realized why some were doing well and others not. For example, one of my friends, Army Spec. Tyler Jeffries (retired), was at the top of his game. That was until he stepped on an IED in Afghanistan and lost both of his legs. After a long recovery at Walter Reed, Tyler moved back to North Carolina. He felt isolated from his battle buddies, missing the connection that was part of his life in the Army for years. In addition, he felt self-conscious about his disability and was tired of people staring at him and asking why he was in a wheelchair. Gradually, Tyler began to reconnect with some of his buddies, and over time, those relationships helped bring him out of his shell. Today, Tyler is the president of a nonprofit organization, called Hookin Veterans, that brings together wounded warriors twice a year for a four-day deepsea fishing experience. He realized that by reaching out to others for support and connection, he could not only heal himself but others in the process.