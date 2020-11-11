This year, we put our community’s health and well-being ahead of our desire to recognize in person the values of service, patriotism, and valor by moving our ceremonies, parade, and festival online. Yes, we are missing out on the cheers, the waving crowd, and dancing to joyful music, but our intention remains the same, and our physical presence does not determine its impact. While the pandemic has changed our plans, the sentiment is no less heartfelt or meaningful. The sacrifices that we are honoring are just as real. The issues facing veterans are even more critical as the pandemic impacts every aspect of our lives, from health and safety to financial security. It is our duty and honor to keep each other safe and not to let a year go by where we do not celebrate and recognize veterans.