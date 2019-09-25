Our children are growing up in a renaissance of bigotry. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL)’s Audit of anti-Semitic Incidents shows that from 2015 to 2018, the number of anti-Semitic incidents grew by 99%, with 29% of these incidents occurring at K-12 schools or on college campuses. And, Jewish people are not the only recipients of such venomous hatred: These incidents occur against a backdrop of rising extremism against people of different identities and backgrounds. We’ve seen white nationalist fliers posted in Northern Liberties, white supremacist recruitment at Temple University, and Nazi imagery etched into the Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza. Our city and our children are not insulated from this growing trend.