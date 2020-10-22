I head the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, and like all human relations commissions across the country my agency is called in to do a deep dive on issues of injustice. Our investigators look closely to determine if the circumstances were unjust or some other circumstances of misfortune. To be fair, the process is purposefully deliberative which is demanding, and results take time. Yet, it is the closest we have come in this country to a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, like the restorative justice body assembled in South Africa after the end of apartheid.