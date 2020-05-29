Disability rights advocates have long maintained that accessibility everywhere can be good for everyone. As a disabled person who has been routinely denied access or told it’s too cumbersome, it can be somewhat frustrating to watch nondisabled people embrace it now that it is necessary for their own health. Still, voting is one area I’ll be happy to have embraced by nondisabled people—and I won’t even be snarky about it, as long as it means equitable access for all.