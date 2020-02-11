The main reason this continues to happen is that the Internet has become centralized and closed by a few companies (think Google, Facebook) – the complete opposite of its origin and founders’ intent. The result is that most of our personal data is subject to a single point of failure or weakness. It amounts to storing all of your personal wealth, private information, and important documents like your mortgage and Social Security number all in an unsecured cardboard box sitting on your front porch, and then being surprised to discover that someone has come along and taken it for their own use.