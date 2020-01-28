Millions of credit and debit cards that may have been stolen in the Wawa data breach are up for sale in one of the “underground’s most popular crime shops,” according to a well-known cybersecurity news blog.
Wawa said Tuesday that it was aware of reports that criminals tried to sell information that could have been taken during its nine-month data breach, which exposed cardholder names, numbers, and expiration dates used at “potentially all” of its stores. The convenience store chain said it has alerted its payment card processor, payment card brands, and card issuers to “heighten fraud monitoring activities.”
More than 30 million cards may have been compromised in Wawa’s data breach, according to KrebsOnSecurity, a cybersecurity blog. KrebsOnSecurity reported Tuesday that a batch of payment card data from a recent “nationwide breach” was up for sale online by a “a popular fraud bazaar” known as “Joker’s Stash.” Sources that work with financial institutions told the website that the stolen cards were linked to purchases made at Wawa.
Wawa, which serves about 700 million customers annually, said it was unable to say how many cards were exposed in its data breach.
“We are working closely with a leading external forensics firm, our payment processor and law enforcement to determine the scope of the disclosure of Wawa-specific customer card data,” spokesperson Lori Bruce said.
Wawa found malware on its payment processing servers on Dec. 10 and contained it by Dec. 12, the popular convenience-store chain said last month. The malware had been running on its systems since March 4 and was on most of its store systems by April 22, the company has said.
After the breach, several banks proactively reissued thousands of debit and credit cards. The company is facing a wave of class action lawsuits claiming the company failed to protect consumers from a massive data breach.
Debit card pin numbers, credit card security codes, and driver’s license information were not affected by the malware, and the attack posed no risk to ATM machines, according to Wawa.
Wawa, which is based in Wawa, Delaware County, has more than 850 stores in six states and the District of Columbia, including in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. The company had more than $12 billion in sales in 2018.