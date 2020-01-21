Will Smith and Jazzy Jeff became Philly’s breakout superstars in the mid-80s, while acts such as The Roots thrived the next decade. By the late ‘90s into the early 2000s, Eve had captured the spotlight as a reputable emcee from the city. Jay-Z had signed Beanie Sigel, who belonged to the Philly rapper collective State Property, while other acts such as Major Figgas, Philly’s Most Wanted, and Cassidy garnered attention during this era.