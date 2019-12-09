Perhaps most importantly, we need to rethink computer science education so that it’s most conducive for both girls and boys. There is no difference between what boys and girls can learn. The key factor is in how they learn best and, more specifically, what’s most effective for school-aged girls studying coding, robotics, and related computer science topics. Indeed, research shows that all-girls schools, which tailor their courses to girls’ needs, produce graduates who are more confident in their computer science skills and more likely to study and pursue careers in computer-science and related STEM fields. With this in mind, educators should consider how their lessons are structured, the types of learning tools they provide, and how they adapt class discussions and projects to encourage girls’ excitement for these subjects. This includes actively including female role models in their computer science curriculum, so that young girls (and boys) see women coders and engineers as a regular part of life. This not only ensures girls learn computer science more effectively, but helps them develop a true passion for the field and imagine themselves as future tech leaders.